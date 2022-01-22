Chhattisgarh: Protestors stopped by police for violating Covid rules test positive; families say illegally detained

Four out of nine tribals, all members of a local tribal outfit in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division, stopped while traveling to Raipur for violating Covid-19 protocol, have tested positive and quarantined, government officials said. The members of the outfit and family members of those stopped by the police have, however, alleged that the nine have been “illegally detained”.

Nine members of the Moolwaasi Bachaao Manch, a local tribal outfit, were brought for recording their statement after they were found to violate the section 144 of CrPC evoked due to increasing Covid-19 cases, according to Bastar IG P Sundarraj.

“They haven’t been arrested nor kept in detention. Considering the spike in Covid-19 cases since first week of January 2022, the protestors were asked to disperse as section 144 CrPC has been evoked. Out of them four have tested Covid-19 positive and the others have been kept at a quarantine center,” Sundarraj said.

The nine tribals were stopped late on Wednesday night near Kondagaon while they were traveling to Raipur from Sukma in a public bus, according to sources.

Members of the manch and family members of the nine who are currently quarantined in Sukma have alleged that police illegally detained the nine. “Why was no one else from the bus stopped? The government is trying to curtail the protests by putting our people behind the bars,” one of the members of the manch said.

“The members (of the Moolwaasi Bachaao Manch) were told to reach Raipur by January 21 where they were to meet the governor,” a member of the manch said. However, according to sources in the Governor’s office, the governor, Anusuiya Uikey, is out of station till January 24.

According to district officials, the nine people were stopped for investigation as they were ignoring all the safety protocols and going ahead with their activities which is highly detrimental to public health and lives of thousands of innocent villagers.

Moolwaasi Bachaao Manch have stood firm in Sukma’s Silger village in months-long protest against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security camp in Sukma district that came up in May last year. Three people had died and several were injured when police opened fire on a protesting crowd, after which the protests swelled up.