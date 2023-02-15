scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Chhattisgarh: Police seize weapons from panchayat official, son after celebratory firing at wedding

After a video of the celebratory firing during the marriage function went viral on social media platforms, Pamgarh station house officer (SHO) was directed to conduct a probe into it and take action, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Soni said.

the police subsequently seized the licensed pistols of district panchayat vice president Raghvendra Pratap Singh and his son Shantanu Singh along with around 50 bullets and two empty shells, the official said.
Police have seized the licensed weapons of a panchayat office-bearer and his son in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district after a video surfaced of celebratory firing at the latter’s marriage function, an official said.

The incident took place in Rasota village under Pamgarh police station limits on February 12.

Based on the statements of eyewitnesses and findings surfaced during investigation, it came to light that terms and condition of the weapon licence were violated by the license holders, he said.

As a preventive measure, the police subsequently seized the licensed pistols of district panchayat vice president Raghvendra Pratap Singh and his son Shantanu Singh along with around 50 bullets and two empty shells, the official said.

Based on the probe into the matter, a report was forwarded to the district collector with a recommendation for suspension of the weapon licenses and their confiscation, the police said.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:39 IST
