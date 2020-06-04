Chhattisgarh IAS officer booked for ‘sexual abuse’

The victim said she was worried about approaching the police while Pathak was the district collector. (Representational) The victim said she was worried about approaching the police while Pathak was the district collector. (Representational)

An FIR was registered against an IAS officer in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint by a woman who has accused the officer of sexually abusing her during his tenure as district collector of Janjgir-Champa.

According to SP Parul Mathur, Janak Prasad Pathak, 53, has been booked under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 B (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Pathak could not be contacted for a comment.

Mathur said the accused, an IAS officer promoted in 2007 batch from Chhattisgarh state services, was collector of Janjgir-Champa before being made director of Land Records on May 26.

The victim said she was worried about approaching the police while Pathak was the district collector. Mathur said the complainant stated that Pathak allegedly threatened to dismiss her husband from his government job. The police have also found objectionable content that Pathak had allegedly sent her over phone, the SP said.

