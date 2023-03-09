scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Chhattisgarh: Encounter in Sukma between security forces, Naxalites; some ultras may be injured, say cops

A huge cache of explosives was recovered from the spot post the encounter........

chhattisgarh news, security forces, indian expressNo casualty was reported to security personnel but some Naxalites have sustained bullet injuries in the firefight. (File Representational Photo)

An encounter took place between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday morning, police officials said.

No casualty was reported to security personnel but some Naxalites have sustained bullet injuries in the firefight, they added.

“A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and 208th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF had launched the operation from Dabbamarka camp towards Sakler when the exchange of fire took place at around 9 am,” Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

“However, on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, the Naxalites escaped into the dense forest. A huge cache of explosives was recovered from the spot post the encounter. A search operation is underway in the area,” he said.

Sharma said some Naxalites suffered bullet injuries during the gun battle and were seen fleeing.

Also Read
Aaditya Thackeray writes to aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, reque...
AAP says Manish Sisodia lodged with hardened criminals; Tihar officials r...
Nisha Singh, former Gurgaon councillor sentenced to 7 years in jail, left...
IIT-Bombay professor questions panel report on suicide

Further details on the encounter are awaited from the spot, he added.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 11:15 IST
Next Story

Delhi Waqf Board challenges Centre’s decision to ‘absolve’ it with respect to 123 properties

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close