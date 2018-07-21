Chhattisgarh encounter: Six women among 8 Maoists killed

Dantewada SP kamlochan Kashyap meets security personnel who carried out the encounter Thursday. (Express Photo) Dantewada SP kamlochan Kashyap meets security personnel who carried out the encounter Thursday. (Express Photo)

A day after the Chhattisgarh Police said that eight Maoists have been killed in an encounter in the Timenar area of Bijapur, senior police officials said that six of the dead were women cadres, while two were male, all carrying rewards and warrants. On Thursday, senior police officials had said that four of those killed were women, but said on Friday that the inquest and identification process had revealed that there were six women among the dead.

P Sundar Raj, DIG, Ani Naxal Operations said, “After inquest and identification parade, it turns out to be six female and two male cadres. ” Senior police officials said that with communication between the forces while they were in the jungles difficult, proper identification of the bodies could only take place once they were taken to Dantewada. The operation was carried out by Dantewada units of the DRG and the STF, but on Thursday evening, the forces had emerged at the closest camp in Bijapur called Gangaloor by the evening.

Of the eight alleged Maoists killed, police officials said that the two senior most carried rewards of five lakh rupees each. While Mangli was part of the Bhairamgarh area committee and was the supply commander, Jaini was also a member of the Bhairamgarh area committee. Five of the other Maoists killed have been identified as guerillas of platoon number 13, while one male cadre identified as Sanku who was Matwada janmilitia commander.

