Chhattisgarh car accident: Couple, 3 daughters charred to death

Five members of a family died in an accident Thursday midnight in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon after the car they were travelling hit a railing, overturned and caught fire, trapping them inside.

Businessman Subhash Kochar (60), wife Kanti Devi (58) and their daughters Bhawana (35), Vriddhi (25) and Pooja (22) were returning from a wedding in Balod, police said. The car overturned after ramming the side railing of a culvert, a senior police officer said.

Subhash Kochar was a businessman living in Golbazar area of Khairagarh, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the Alto car the family was travelling in overturned and caught fire. With the doors locking automatically, the family could not escape, they said.

The police and forensic teams are investigating the accident.