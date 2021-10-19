Zomato draws ire on Twitter after employee tells customer that everyone should know ‘national language Hindi’

India’s leading food delivery company Zomato has landed in a soup after one of its employees informed a customer, during a grievance redressal conversation, that everyone should know Hindi as it is the national language. The exchange has triggered a Twitter storm with many slamming the company for imposing the language on customers.

On Monday, a Zomato customer identified as Vikash tweeted screenshots of his conversation with the company executive. The screenshots indicate that Vikash was having an issue with his order and had asked the executive to check with the restaurant. The Zomato employee informed Vikash that they had tried calling the restaurant five times but wasn’t able to communicate with the staff due to the “language barrier”.

Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare pic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021

The customer then said that if Zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should hire a Tamil-speaking person to understand the language and went on to ask the executive to contact the outlet to initiate the refund. In reply, the executive said, “For your kind information Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit.”

Team @zomato @zomatocare from when did Hindi become a National language. Why should the customer in Tamil Nadu know hindi and on what grounds did you advise your customer that he should atleast know a little of Hindi. Kindly address your customer's problem and apologize. https://t.co/KLYW7kRVXT — Dr.Senthilkumar.S (@DrSenthil_MDRD) October 18, 2021

The executive then apologised for the trouble and added there was no way they could compensate the customer for the unfortunate incident.

Before long, the customer took to Twitter to raise the issue. “Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can’t be refunded as I didn’t know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn’t know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer,” he tweeted.

With more than 4,500 likes and 2,500 retweets, it soon went viral and #Rejectzomato began to trend on the microblogging site with more than 20k tweets.

Netizens were quick to slam the food delivery giant and joined Vikash in asking them to issue an apology. Dharmapuri MP Dr Senthilkumar even sought to know when Hindi was made the national language.

Vanakkam Vikash, we apologise for our customer care agent's behaviour. Here's our official statement on this incident. We hope you give us a chance to serve you better next time. Pls don't #Reject_Zomato ♥️ https://t.co/P350GN7zUl pic.twitter.com/4Pv3Uvv32u — zomato (@zomato) October 19, 2021

Responding to Vikash’s complaint, the company’s customer support page Zomato Care agreed that the incident is ‘unacceptable’ and promised to check it out immediately, adding later that the concern has been addressed as per their “telephonic conversation”.