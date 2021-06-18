YouTuber Madan Kumar arrested in Dharmapuri, brought to Chennai

Updated: June 18, 2021 11:20:21 am
Popular YouTuber Madan Kumar has been arrested by the cybercrime wing of the Chennai Police in Dharmapuri, and is being taken to Chennai. Madan, who was absconding since Monday when he was to appear before the police in connection with allegations of abuse, was found at a friend’s house.
The arrest comes a day after Madan’s wife Krithiga was arrested in Salem and taken to Chennai. Krithiga, the administrator of Madan’s YouTube channels, has been booked along with her husband under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.
In Chennai, the police seized several gadgets, including mobile phones and laptops, from the couple’s house.
Madan has several YouTube channels, including ‘Madan’ and ‘Toxic Madan 18+’, on which he allegedly uses foul language, abuses women and live streams PUBG, a game banned in India. Several of his followers are minors.
The Pulianthope Cyber Crime police had summoned Madan for a preliminary hearing on Monday, but he failed to appear before them. Authorities had taken action following several complaints against him and a social media campaign calling for his arrest.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-