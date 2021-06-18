YouTuber Madan Kumar arrested in Dharmapuri, brought to Chennai

Popular YouTuber Madan Kumar has been arrested by the cybercrime wing of the Chennai Police in Dharmapuri, and is being taken to Chennai. Madan, who was absconding since Monday when he was to appear before the police in connection with allegations of abuse, was found at a friend’s house.

The arrest comes a day after Madan’s wife Krithiga was arrested in Salem and taken to Chennai. Krithiga, the administrator of Madan’s YouTube channels, has been booked along with her husband under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.

In Chennai, the police seized several gadgets, including mobile phones and laptops, from the couple’s house.

Madan has several YouTube channels, including ‘Madan’ and ‘Toxic Madan 18+’, on which he allegedly uses foul language, abuses women and live streams PUBG, a game banned in India. Several of his followers are minors.

The Pulianthope Cyber Crime police had summoned Madan for a preliminary hearing on Monday, but he failed to appear before them. Authorities had taken action following several complaints against him and a social media campaign calling for his arrest.