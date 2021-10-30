Youths caught on camera dancing on police van in Tamil Nadu

In a shocking incident near Kamuthi town in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, a group of youngsters were caught on camera dancing on the top of a police van. In the video, the youngsters in the hyperactive mode, were seen dancing to a song causing much inconvenience to other motorists.

The group of youngsters were on their way to participate in the 114th birth anniversary and 59th Guru Puja of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Ramanathapuram district police had announced that the general public won’t be allowed to pay tribute to the leader as a part of Covid-19 protocols.

Youngsters dance on top of a police van near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram. They were on their way to participate in Thevar Jayanthi. Ramanathapuram SP says they will initiate action against those involved in the act. pic.twitter.com/hn1LkrDSSe — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) October 30, 2021

Elaborate security arrangements were made in Madurai and Ramanathapuram in view of the annual event. Despite the announcement, violating each and every norm the district administration issued in view of the event, the youngsters were seen dancing on the van deployed on bandobust duty.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ramanathapuram SP E Karthik said they have come across the video that went viral on social media and will register an FIR against the youngsters who indulged in the act.

In another instance, youngsters dancing on the top of a government bus near Goripalayam and later damaging it by hurling stones was also reported.

The 114th birth anniversary and 59th Guru Puja of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar was observed Friday. Various political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid rich tributes to the late freedom fighter.

“I recall the rich contributions of the illustrious Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. Extremely brave and kind hearted, he devoted his life to public welfare and social justice. He made many efforts for the welfare of farmers and workers,” Modi tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet ministers and Opposition leaders visited the Thevar memorial at Pasumpon near Kamuthi and paid tributes. Earlier in Madurai, the leaders garlanded the life-size statue of Thevar and paid homage to the statues of freedom fighters Maruthu brothers.