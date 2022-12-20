Youth held for forcing college student to strip on video call

A 19-year-old college student was arrested Sunday by the Greater Chennai police and remanded to judicial custody after he allegedly forced a woman to strip on video call.

According to the police, the woman, a 19-year-old college student, had come in contact with the accused, a student of a different college. The duo used to chat over phone and on one occasion, when they were on a video call, the accused allegedly asked her to strip. According to the police, when the girl refused to do so, the accused sent her obscene messages and threatened her with dire consequences.

Despite the woman not attending his calls, the accused continued to call and send lewd messages. Subjected to harassment, the woman approached the police.

During the course of inquiry, the accused confessed to having forced the girl to strip on video call. The police booked him under multiple sections of the IPC and also under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.