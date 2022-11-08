scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Youth arrested in Chennai for harassing former schoolmate, threatening to upload her photos online

According to the police, the 21-year-old told them that he had studied with the girl till Class XII. They were close to each other but she later stopped talking to him, he allegedly told the police.

The police identified the accused as V Gautham, a resident of Ezhil Nagar in Okiyam Thoraipakkam (Sourced)

The Thoraipakkam police in Chennai arrested a 21-year-old youngster on Monday for allegedly harassing a 19-year-old college student, his former schoolmate, and threatening to upload her photos on the internet if she did not speak to him.

The police identified the accused as V Gautham, a resident of Ezhil Nagar in Okiyam Thoraipakkam, and said that he was booked under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, on November 4, the girl was standing near her residence when Gautham intercepted her. Though she refused to talk to him, Gautham created a ruckus. He allegedly forced her to speak to him and threatened that if she did not continue her relations with him, he would upload her photos that were taken during their school days on the internet.

After the girl’s family lodged a complaint against Gautham, the police arrested him. During the enquiry, Gautham allegedly told the police that he had studied with the girl till Class XII. They had been close to each other but after a while, she stopped talking to him, he allegedly told the police.

Gautham was produced before court and has been remanded in judicial custody, the police added.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 11:47:41 am
