Days after youngster’s death in Kerala, TN govt cracks down on shawarma shops

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety department have taken steps to crackdown on shawarma shops that fail to maintain hygiene. The initiative comes days after a 16-year-old girl died of food poisoning on May 1 after she ate shawarma from an eatery in Kerala’s Kasargod.

The Commissioner, Department of Food Safety, Tamil Nadu, has issued directions to the officers in the districts to carry out inspections at shawarma shops and submit a report soon.

T Anuradha, Designated Food Officer for Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, alongside her team inspected shops at several locations in Kancheepuram on Wednesday, including Rangasamy Kulam, Kaavalan Gate, Keerai Mandapam and Kamatchi Amman Sannathi Street among others.

Nearly 10 shawarma shops were found to be violating the guidelines issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The officials have taken samples from certain shops and have sent them to the food lab in Guindy for analysis.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Anuradha said they inspected a total of 13 shops and 10 of them have been fined Rs 2,000 each for using single-use plastics. She also said that a shop, which was functioning without a valid license, was shut down.

“We received instructions from the Commissioner as well as the district collectors of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu to inspect shawarma shops. Yesterday (Wednesday) alongside our food safety officials, I managed to inspect the shops at five streets in Kancheepuram. We were not satisfied with the hygiene and sanitation conditions. We inspected the storage points, the temperature at which the food items are maintained in the freezer, whether old chicken has been used, etc. We enquired the shop owners whether they had adopted any pest control method and how they are disposing of the waste items. We also inspected the quality of the raw materials that they use in the preparation of the shawarmas,” she said.

The officer added that they have informed the shop owners to have a glass covering over the shawarma stand to protect them from dust.

Apart from Kancheepuram, officials carried out similar inspections in Vellore, Thoothukudi and other districts. The shop owners have been instructed to strictly adhere to the food safety guidelines issued by the department.

For any grievances over food safety, people of Tamil Nadu can dial 9444042322 to reach the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Administration.