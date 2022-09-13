scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

WTA Chennai Open 2022 held in Tamil Nadu due to state govt efforts: Stalin

The FIDE Chess Olympiad held here recently has created interest among young people on this indoor game and due to the efforts of the state government the WTA Chennai Open 2022 is being held here, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Monday.

In sync with the Dravidian model of all-round development including sports, the Chief Minister said sportspersons from Tamil Nadu should take part in international events, win medals and bring glory to the state.

The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad held here recently has created interest among young people on this indoor game and due to the efforts of the state government the WTA Chennai Open 2022 (September 12-18) is held here, he said.

Stalin was presiding over a state event here to give incentives and present awards to sports persons. The WTA Chennai Open matches began this evening here.

Giving away enhanced cash incentive to the tune of Rs 16.28 crore here to over 1,000 sportspersons, Stalin said similar to the encouragement to traditional sports and martial arts like ‘Silambam,’ tribal sports of the state would be identified and nurtured.

Stalin presented such incentives to a total of 1,130 Tamil Nadu sportspersons who won medals in various international and national-level events. Steps would be taken to identify Tamil Nadu based tribal sports and nurture them, Stalin noted.

He also handed over the Chief Minister’s awards and Rs 16.30 lakh incentive to 19 outstanding sportspersons, coaches, physical education teachers and referees.

He inaugurated the online registration for the Chief Minister Trophy state-level sports competitions.

Registrations could be done on the portal, https://www.sdat.tn.gov.in or using the ‘Adugalam-tnsports’ Android app or in person in district sports offices, an official release said.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 07:02:28 am
