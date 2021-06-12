‘Wrong cause of death cited in death certificates of Covid victims’: PIL seeks Madras HC’s intervention

Seeking court’s immediate intervention, the petition cited the example of a Salem district court bailiff who allegedly succumbed to a Covid-19 infection. (Representational image: PTI)

Families of some Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu have moved a PIL in the Madras High Court claiming that though their relatives died of the infection, they were unable to claim the compensation announced by the state government because “hospitals do not mention Covid-19 as the cause of death”.

According to the petition, many death certificates issued in the state record the underlying causes of death as heart or lung diseases.

“This has made it difficult for numerous poor families in Tamil Nadu to obtain relief packages or avail similar benefits of the government schemes for which death certificates are to be submitted as proof of death due to Covid-19 or Covid-related illnesses,” said the petition, adding that this situation is denying financial and other modes of benefits for families that lost their sole breadwinners or children who have lost their parents.

Seeking court’s immediate intervention, the petition cited the example of a Salem district court bailiff who allegedly succumbed to a Covid-19 infection. The ‘death summary’ issued by the hospital however, mentions the cause of death as “bronchopneumonia/respiratory failure.”

Citing a number of schemes and cash assistance announced by the state and Centre for Covid victims’ families, the petition prayed the court to direct the state government to frame and implement an effective policy to ensure that cause of death is properly and correctly mentioned in the relevant certificates and official documents for all Covid-19 related deaths.