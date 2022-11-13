scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Writ plea in court to check Tur Dal supplied by central agencies

The plea sought to submit the Tur Dal for testing its quality in any government designated lab and file the report to the court.

Justice R Suresh Kumar on Friday admitted the petition and ordered notice to the authorities concerned returnable in two weeks. (File)

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to appoint an Advocate-Commissioner to inspect the godowns of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) at various places all over the State and get samples of Tur Dal supplied by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation and the Kendriya Bhandar.

Justice R Suresh Kumar on Friday admitted the petition and ordered notice to the authorities concerned returnable in two weeks.

The main prayer of the petition from Sri Sairam Impex, represented by its authorised signatory R Ramachandran is for a direction to the TNCSC to take action against the Tamil Nadu unit of the NAFED here for subcontracting an agreement with the Kendriya Bhandar in Chennai for supply of 14,614 MT of Tur Dal to the TNCSC.

The agreement was made on July 20 this year between the Co-operation, Food and Consumer department of the TN government and the NAFED for supply of 14,646 MT of Tur Dal in 50 gunny bags at the rate of Rs 88,540 per tonne. Even though the agreement was between the two, NAFED subcontracted it to the Kendriya Bhandar, which had tarnished the name of the State government in the ‘Pongal Parisu’ scheme in January this year, petitioner alleged.

By entering into a subcontract with Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED had eliminated the competition from the fellow millers like the petitioner. Due to NAFED’s act, the lives of the millers in Tamil Nadu are in peril. Petitioner being one of the empanelled miller, NAFED ought to have given the contract to one of the empanelled millers in the State. But, NAFED gave the contract of hulling and supply to Kendriya Bhandar, which does not even own a mill or godown in Chennai. NAFED should not have subcontracted its tender to a third party like Kendriya Bhandar, who does not own any mill and packaging facilities, petitioner contended.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 07:03:48 am
