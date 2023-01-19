Worker dies in firecracker unit blast in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi, two arrested

A worker died and another was injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sengamalapatti village near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district at 10.45am on Thursday.

Police said the unit, with more than 25 rooms and over 150 workers, had been manufacturing fancy firecrackers and that the friction while handling chemicals in the mixing room might have triggered the explosion. Two supervisors of the unit, Ramkumar (32), Kaaliyappan (44) have been arrested.

The firecracker unit belonged to one Krishnamoorthy and had a licence to operate, according to police. Krishnamoorthy is currently absconding.

The two workers were stuck inside a room when fire engulfed it . While G Ravi (60), hailing from Thiruthangal town, died on the spot, the other worker, Samuel Jayaraj, suffered burns and was rushed to the Sivakasi government hospital.

A team of firemen rushed to the spot to put out the flames. Police officers reached the spot and registered a case.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and said he had instructed officials to provide special treatment to Samuel Jayaraj. He announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh for Ravi’s family and Rs 50,000 for Jayaraj from the chief minister’s relief fund.