Over 95% of work on stormwater drains in Chennai over: Minister

More than 95 per cent of the stormwater drainage work have been completed in the city and measures taken to pump the stagnant water out as the Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the coming weeks, said Tamil Nadu Minister P K Sekarbabu on Sunday.

The Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments said the second phase of the work on the drains would begin by January or February 2023 once the now ongoing work is fully completed.

Talking to reporters after inspecting a medical camp here, the DMK leader said blocks in sewage canal occur after a heavy downpour. “We are using jet rodder and sewage suction machines to clear those blocks in the canal to clear the stagnant water. Currently, more than 95 of storm water drainage works have been completed…” he said.

To a query, he said, “(Tamil Nadu) Chief Minister (M K Stalin) has issued directions that low-lying areas do not get affected as is expected from November 9 due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.” Further, he said a meeting with senior government officials, Greater Chennai Corporation, was held on Saturday and it was decided that measures on war-footing would be taken in view of heavy rainfall predicted from November 9.

“Instructions have been issued to not remove those heavy duty motors which were earlier used to clear stagnant water in low-lying areas. These motors will be retained in the same location to remove the water,” he said.

He said medical camps were being held across Chennai and officials were distributing tablets free of cost against rain-related diseases.

Meanwhile, the revenue and disaster management said 37 of the total 38 districts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall with Mayiladuthurai receiving the highest at 22.92 mm on November 5.

With more rains predicted from November 9, a release said over 2,000 personnel from National Disaster Response Force would be engaged for relief work in affected areas.