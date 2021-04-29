Work from home for government school teachers in Tamil Nadu from May 1

The education department circular said that the teachers should evaluate practice test papers and provide guidance to the students through online mode. (Representational Image/Getty Images)

Teachers in government and government-aided schools do not need to physically attend school from May 1, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department said.

According to the circular issued by the Director of School Education Department, S Kannapan, on Wednesday, teachers can work from home till the fresh schedule for Class XII board examination is announced.

The Class XII practical exams got over by April 24 and the board exams, which were scheduled to take place on May 5, were postponed indefinitely.

Despite no physical classes, close to 3.5 lakh teachers in the state were asked to report to school every day.

With restrictions imposed by the government on public transport to curb the spread of Covid-19, many school teachers faced a difficult time in reaching schools.

The education department has now asked teachers to help the students with the Bridge courses being telecast on Kalvi TV. They were encouraged to use Whatsapp and other digital modes to stay in touch with the students and parents.

However, Teachers were asked to return to the schools in the last week of May to prepare for the next academic year and a separate circular will be issued for the same.

Last month, the state government issued orders to shut schools for class 9, 10, and 11 owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases. Only Class XII students were asked to come to school for practical exams.