7 dead, 9 critical in gas leak at Tamil Nadu seafood factory

A total of 67 affected workers were rushed to local medical centres immediately, Thiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha said. (PTI screengrab/Enhanced with AI)

Seven migrant workers died and more than 40 were hospitalised after an ammonia gas leak at a private seafood export unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, officials and police sources said.

The leak occurred at St Peter’s Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited at Kannigaipair, near Periyapalayam, where about 120 migrant workers, mostly women labourers from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were staying on the factory premises. The company had provided accommodation for the workers within the campus. Sunday was the unit’s weekly holiday, and many workers were inside their accommodation when the gas spread through the premises.

According to police sources, the ammonia leak originated from the seafood processing unit and quickly affected the residential area inside the campus. Many workers complained of breathing difficulties, while some suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose.