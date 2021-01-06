Tamil Nadu: Woman who stabbed cousin to death for attempted rape set free by police

A 19-year-old woman, who stabbed her cousin to death as he tried to rape her, was set free by the Thiruvallur district police on the ground of self-defence.

A 19-year-old woman, who stabbed her cousin to death as he tried to rape her, was set free by the Thiruvallur district police on the ground of self-defence. Thiruvallur Superintendent of Police P Aravindhan said the woman was released under Section 100 (when the right of the private defence of the body extends to causing death) and clause 3 (an assault with an intention of causing rape) of the IPC.

The incident took place around 5.30pm at Allimedu village in Sholavaram on January 2.

Sholavaram Inspector Nagalingam said the girl’s cousin, 25-year-old Ajithkumar, had been living in the same village.

Unemployed and an alcoholic, he was wanted in many criminal cases, police said, adding that he had separated from his wife and two children six months ago.

The girl had gone to a secluded place to relieve herself, unaware that her cousin was following her, police said, adding that Ajithkumar pounced on her and attempted rape at knife-point. “The woman pleaded with him to let her go, but Ajithkumar attacked her and threatened to kill her if she didn’t submit to his crime. She then pushed her drunken cousin, stabbed him and fled the spot,” an officer said.

The woman approached the Sholavaram police station and narrated the entire incident. The police visited the spot and sent Ajithkumar’s body to the district Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Sholavaram police said that a case was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC, adding no arrest has been made as yet.

Aravindhan said they will soon submit a report at the court. Local reports said the woman has been moved to a government care centre.