Chennai: Woman blames actor Ajith for losing job, attempts suicide outside his residence

A woman attempted suicide outside the residence of popular Tamil actor, Ajith Kumar, here on Monday. She was allegedly dejected over the fact that she could not meet the actor.

According to reports, the woman, Farzana, used to work at a private hospital near Teynampet in the city. In 2020, when Ajith and his wife, Shalini, had visited the hospital, Farzana took a video and uploaded it on social media. The video became viral and the hospital management dismissed Farzana for breaking employment rules. Farzana had then, reportedly, approached Shalini to help her get her job back but without success.

Farzana accompanied by another woman again reached Ajith’s residence on Monday afternoon. Police personnel posted at the actor’s house tried to pacify her and asked her to go back. But Farzana started screaming and blamed the actor for losing her job. She then attempted to immolate herself. Police poured water on her to prevent her from attempting suicide and detained both the women.

Police said the woman was provided counsel and was sent back to her residence. No case has been registered against the woman.