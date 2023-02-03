scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Woman pulls alarm chain on train with Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on board

A Railway police official says the woman, unaware of the purpose of the alarm chain, held it tightly while getting down from a luggage rack.

Stalin was travelling to Chennai on the Dhanbad Express after a two-day visit to Vellore.

A train with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on board got delayed for a few minutes on Thursday after a woman pulled the alarm chain, apparently while getting down from a luggage rack.

Stalin was travelling to Chennai on the Dhanbad Express after a two-day visit to Vellore, and the train was between the Tiruvalam and Mukundarayapuram railway stations when the passenger pulled the alarm chain.

Security personnel travelling with the chief minister were alerted, and the train’s loco pilot and crew identified the coach in which the alarm was pulled as the second general coach.

The officials identified the passenger as Jasmaliya Devi (39), a resident of Jharkhand who boarded the train from Ernakulam.

A railway police official told indianexpress.com that the woman, unaware of the alarm chain’s purpose, had held it tightly while getting down from the luggage rack.

More from Chennai

The officials, however, fined her Rs 1,000.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 20:50 IST
