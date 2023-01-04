Techie killed in Chennai road accident; Zoho CEO blames poor roads

A 22-year-old techie, who was on her way to drop her brother to school on a two-wheeler, died Tuesday after she was run over by a truck on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the police said.

An official from the Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) said the accident took place around 7.30 am when the woman, identified as M S Shobana, was heading towards Ambattur on the service road as a van coming in the wrong direction hit the mirror handle of her two-wheeler.

“A truck ran over her as she fell on the road after losing balance. Her brother survived the accident without any major injuries. Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem,” the officer said.

S Shobana. (@svembu/Twitter) S Shobana. (@svembu/Twitter)

The woman, an employee of Zoho Corporation, was wearing a helmet but her brother wasn’t, the officer said.

A case was registered under section 279 (rash driving), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both the van and lorry drivers were arrested and later remanded, the police said.

Meanwhile, CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu took to Twitter and blamed the bad roads in Chennai city for “the tragic loss”.

“One of our engineers, MS. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho,” he tweeted.