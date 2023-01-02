scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Woman cop ‘harassed’ at DMK event in Chennai; BJP chief alleges party workers ‘ganged up’ on police

The woman constable was allegedly harassed when the party was distributing welfare assistance to women near Dasarathapuram bus stand.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai claimed that that DMK activists stopped the police from taking action against the harassers. (File)
Woman cop 'harassed' at DMK event in Chennai; BJP chief alleges party workers 'ganged up' on police
A woman police official was allegedly harassed while she was on duty during an event organised by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Chennai’s Virugambakkam Sunday. Soon after, state BJP chief K Annamalai took to Twitter claiming that DMK activists stopped the police from taking action against the harassers who were “DMK functionaries”.

The woman constable was allegedly harassed when the party was distributing welfare assistance to women near Dasarathapuram bus stand as part of the birth centenary celebrations of the late DMK leader K Anbazhagan. Sources said after the constable desperately sought help, a senior officer intervened and two people were caught and questioned about the incident.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior police officer who was present during the time of the incident said they are conducting an inquiry into the matter. He refused to divulge details, including whether a case was registered, and noted that as per the initial investigation only one person was involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai took to Twitter and claimed that DMK workers “ganged up and stopped police from arresting” the two individuals who were “DMK Youth wing functionaries”. He added that governance in Tamil Nadu was in deep slumber.

 

Anticipating the participation of a large number of women, several women personnel were deployed for security at the event which saw the participation of DMK MP and party deputy general secretary K Kanimozhi, MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramaniam among others.

K Anbazhagan, a former Tamil Nadu minister, was the DMK general secretary for over four decades.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 18:14 IST
