Woman constable killed after tree crashes down on her at Tamil Nadu Secretariat

A 45-year-old woman head constable was killed Tuesday after a huge tree came crashing down on her near the Chief Minister’s Special Cell at Fort St George Secretariat campus in Chennai. Another constable was also grievously injured in the incident.

The deceased cop, Kavitha, was attached to the Muthialpet Traffic police wing and resided at the railway quarters in Tondiarpet. She is survived by her husband and three children. The injured constable, Murugan, was attached to the Royapuram Traffic police wing. Both had been assigned duty at the fourth gate of Fort St George Secretariat.

Around 9.10 am, when the cops were having breakfast, the huge tree suddenly got uprooted due to the incessant rainfall, as per reports. Caught under the tree, Kavitha died on the spot. Murugan, who was standing nearby, was also injured. A few vehicles parked in the area sustained damages. Officials said this is the first time that such an incident has happened at the Secretariat.

Fire and Rescue personnel, with the help of other police officials, retrieved the body and sent it to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. DGP C Sylendra Babu and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu also visited the spot. Fort Police have registered a case.

Later, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other ministers visited the hospital. Stalin also announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.