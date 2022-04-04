Woman confronts molester on Tamil Nadu bus with safety pin, gets him arrested

A woman who faced harassment on a moving bus at night in Tamil Nadu confronted her molester by pricking him with a safety pin before handing him over to the police.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the woman, an advocate at the Madras High Court, said the molester had slid his hands through the gap between the seats and touched her inappropriately. This happened at 10pm on April 1 when she was travelling from Chennai to Vellore.

The woman first pressed the hand of the molester, who was sitting behind her, with her mobile phone and, when the man tried to do it again, she recorded the incident for evidence. She then pricked him with a safety pin.

“When I confronted him, he began to shout and abuse me,” the woman said.

The woman said a few of the passengers on the bus suggested that she should ask the molester to get off the bus so that the others could proceed. But she was keen that her molester should be brought to book.

“I told the passengers that a five- or ten-minute delay won’t cost them much and that it is important for them to stand with the victim,” she said.

Ramesh Babu, assistant commissioner of police at Koyambedu, said the alleged molester, Raghavan (45) of Krishnagiri, was arrested under Section 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. He was remanded in custody on April 2.

Babu said the woman was escorted back to the bus in his personal car, after which she continued her journey on the bus.

The woman urged the transport department to appoint conductors on point-to-point buses so that passengers feel safer. Passengers on point-to-point buses, which have no stops between the source and the destination, buy tickets before starting their journeys.

She also said that women should come forward to call out harassers and need not feel ashamed to do so.