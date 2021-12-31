Woman, boyfriend stab stalker outside college in Chennai

A 23-year-old Ph.D. student and her boyfriend were arrested by the police on Thursday for stabbing to death a stalker in broad daylight outside a college at Kelambakkaam in Chennai.

The deceased, identified as K Senthil (45), is a faculty member at a private engineering college in the city. The accused J Desapriya (23) hailing from Keezhpenathur and S Arun Pandian (23), a native of Kallakurichi, are research scholars.

According to the Kelambakkam police, Desapriya was in a relationship with Senthil while she was studying at a university in Kattankulathur. A couple of years later, their relationship ended with Desapriya asking Senthil not to disturb her anymore. She had then developed a relationship with Arun Pandian. However, Senthil had repeatedly tried to contact Desapriya and forbade her from marrying anyone else.

Under these circumstances on Thursday afternoon, Desapriya allegedly called Senthil to meet her near her college and Pandian joined them. A heated argument ensued between Senthil and the duo. At one point, Pandian and Desapriya allegedly took out knives and attacked Senthil.

“They slit his throat and stabbed him in multiple places. He died on the spot,” a police officer said. His body was taken to the Chengalpet Government Hospital and after autopsy was handed over to his family.



The onlookers managed to apprehend Desapriya and Pandian and handed them over to the police.

“After ending her relationship with Senthil, Desapriya had asked him to stop harassing her and she wanted to marry Pandian. But, Senthil threatened her from marrying anyone else and this had led to this situation. It’s a planned murder, they had purchased the weapons and had killed him. A case has been registered under section 302 [muder] of the IPC. They will be produced before the court shortly,” said Inspector Radhakrishnan.