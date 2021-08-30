Woman arrested from Andhra Pradesh after viral video showed her assaulting 2-year-old son

A special team of police from Sathyamangalam near Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old woman from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh who was seen beating up her two-year-old child in a video that is now viral. The accused, identified as Thulasi, is expected to be produced before the criminal court in Gingee on Monday.

Police said she was picked up from her mother’s residence. A video of the assault had gone viral, after which netizens and child welfare activists demanded immediate police action over the incident.

Two days ago, Thulasi’s husband Vadivazhagan (37) had registered a complaint against her at Sathyamangalam police station in which he said that the couple had a difference of opinion after which he dropped Thulasi at her mother’s home around 40 days ago.

On August 28, he chanced upon videos in Thulasi’s phone in which she was seen mercilessly beating up their younger child. Vadivazhagan claimed that on February 22 the toddler had suffered injuries on his knees for which he was given medical treatment, and prior to that he had been found with wounds on his mouth as well. After seeing the videos, Vadivazhagan realised that Thulasi had caused the injuries.

Married in 2016, the couple had been living in Manalapadi village near Gingee taluk in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district. They have an older child aged four.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and booked the woman under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (assault with intent to dishonour person), 308 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Following her arrest, Thulasi was brought to Gingee and taken for psychiatric consultation. Further investigation is underway.