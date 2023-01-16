Winners of Aviniyapuram Jallikattu walk away with car, bike, gold and silver

Jallikattu, or the famous bull-taming sport, kicked off in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Sunday — the first day of Pongal. The first big event was held at Avaniyapuram in Madurai, which saw the participation of 250 bull tamers and 737 bulls.

The Aviniyapuram Jallikattu was inaugurated by Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, DMK Cabinet ministers PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, and P Moorthy.

Every year, Jallikattu is organised with fervour and excitement in three places of Madurai — Alanganallur, Avaniyapuram, Palamedu — besides in other parts of Tamil Nadu, like Pudukkotai, Tiruchirapalli, and Dindigul. The event, which begins on January 14, is held until January 17 — the last day of Pongal festivities.

According to the organisers, the event at Avaniyapuram began at around 8 am on Sunday and concluded at around 5 pm after 11 rounds. Close to 737 bulls participated and over 50 bull tamers were injured, officials from the organising committee said.

District officials including the Collector, revenue officials and senior police officials participated in the inaugural event.

Just before starting off, bull tamers took a vow that they will safeguard the culture and tradition of the state and ensure they will not hurt the bull and follow all guidelines prescribed by the government.

The 250 bull tamers were allowed to be part of the event after registering online and providing Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Among the bull tamers, Vijay of Jai Hind Puram, Karthik of Avaniyapuram and Balaji from Vilangudi grabbed the top prizes for taming the maximum number of bulls. The winners won a car, two-wheeler, gold coins, and silver vessels, among other gifts.

The Palamedu Jallikattu event commenced on Monday morning. Security was tighterned in the area as close to 750 bulls and more than 300 bull tamers were expected to participate in the event.