Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Will Tamil Nadu CM greet people on Hindu festivals, asks BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan

MK Stalin had said that those who disliked the party are attempting to depict the DMK as anti-religion, without naming anyone. His government was not against any faith but opposed bigotry, the Chief Minister had said.

BJP Mahila Morcha President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan (File)
Will Tamil Nadu CM greet people on Hindu festivals, asks BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan
BJP Mahila Morcha President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Friday sought to know whether Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would greet people on Hindu festivals.

Referring to Stalin’s remarks at a government function in Chennai on Thursday that some people who could not digest ‘Dravidianism’ were trying to portray the DMK as “anti-Hindu”, Srinivasan claimed India’s southern parts were described as ‘Dravidam’ and those living in the region are all collectively known as ‘Dravidians’.

Stalin had said that those who disliked the party are attempting to depict the DMK as anti-religion, without naming anyone. His government was not against any faith but opposed bigotry, the Chief Minister had said.

Srinivasan alleged that as part of the British Raj’s divide and rule policy, the empire had created ‘Dravidam’ resulting in the formation of Justice Party, Dravidar Kazhagam and subsequently DMK.

If the government was not against any religion, then why was Stalin not greeting the public on the occasion of Hindu festivals, while greeting and attending functions of other religions, the BJP leader questioned.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 19:41 IST
