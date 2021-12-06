Will probe allegations of Kamal Haasan ‘violating’ Covid norms: TN Health Secretary

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday said a probe will be conducted following allegations that actor and Makkal Needhi Maim leader Kamal Haasan violated Covid-19 norms by returning to the sets of a reality show right after he was discharged from the hospital.

Haasan, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, was discharged from a private hospital in Porur on December 4. The same day, he had returned to the sets to shoot for the weekend episodes of the fifth season of Big Boss, a popular Tamil reality show. Rules in Tamil Nadu require a Covid-19 patient to be in home quarantine for seven days after being discharged from the hospital.

When Radhakrishnan was asked about the matter on Monday, he said a probe will be conducted. He, along with Health Minister Ma Subramanian, was addressing reporters after inspecting a special intensive care unit set up at the Omandurar Government Medical College and Hospital in Chennai in the wake of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Haasan had tweeted on November on 22 stating that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Chicago. “Please remind yourself that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, be careful,” he wrote on social media.

After returning to the sets on December 4, the makers of the show shared a promo clip on their social media pages where Haasan was seen thanking the viewers for their love and wishes. Actor Ramya Krishnan had hosted the show while Haasan was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan said, “If international travellers coming in from other countries test negative for Covid-19, we are asking them to stay in home quarantine for seven days during which time they must self-monitor their condition. We are testing them again on the eighth day after arrival. But before this started happening, Haasan had recovered and was discharged. So, we have to probe this as a separate case.”

He added, “We don’t want to confuse people. We want everyone to keep taking vaccines and wear masks. Thankfully, as Haasan was fully vaccinated, he has recovered well. The health minister had cited his case and asked people to take both jabs as soon as they become eligible.”