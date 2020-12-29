Will not be entering politics, says actor turned politician Rajinikanth

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | December 29, 2020 12:21:42 pm
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth Tuesday announced that he will not be entering politics owing to his health conditions and the health of the people around him.
In a statement on Twitter, the actor expressed his regrets and said that it pains him to make such an announcement after having said that he would be contesting the Tamil Nadu elections in 2021.
