Will never see another woman like Jayalalithaa: Rajinikanth

Actor Superstar Rajinikanth Friday paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 75th birth anniversary.

The actor, in a video to a Tamil news channel, said, “We will never see another woman like the AIADMK supremo.”

Noting that he is remembering the AIADMK leader in her absence with deep sadness, Rajinikanth said, “You will never see another woman like Jayalalithaa. Her beauty, majesty, knowledge, courage and charisma. We all know how MGR got the title Puratchi Thalaivar. From being an actor, he started a party and became the Chief Minister and led a great revolution. After his demise, when the party split, despite when many experienced leaders were around, she (Jayalalithaa), as a single woman, united the party, strengthened it and ruled the state for many years.”

The actor said all the leaders in the country respected Jayalalithaa and were astonished by her talent.

Recalling his beef with the AIADMK leader, he said, “There was a period when we had a misunderstanding and the situation made me speak against her. Despite that, when I went to invite her for my daughter’s wedding, she had forgotten the past and had attended the wedding. She was a compassionate person. Long live her legacy.”

It is to be noted that during the 1996 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Rajinikanth spoke against Jayalalithaa and declared his support to the DMK-TMC alliance which helped the latter secure a landslide victory.

On the 75th birth anniversary, AIADMK leaders, including AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa. The Tamil Nadu government too observed the AIADMK leader’s birth anniversary.