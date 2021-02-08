Will remain in active politics, win upcoming polls for Amma: Sasikala

With her prison term over, VK Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Monday said she would remain involved in active politics.

Sasikala, who was convicted in a disproportionate assets case, was in jail for four years, before being released from the Parapanna Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27.

Towards the end of her term, Sasikala tested positive for Covid-19, and after treatment at a Bengaluru hospital, was quarantined for a couple of days before arriving in Chennai.

Ever since she reached Chennai on Monday, Sasikala has received an enthusiastic welcome from her cadres. At more than 50 places, grand receptions –– which included drones cameras to carry banners featuring Sasikala’s face, with slogans inviting her to take over the party –– were organised by the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) cadres.

Hundreds of her supporters gathered at every point where she received the reception. With the AIADMK party cloth wrapped around her neck, Sasikala visited a couple of temples, including the Muthumariyamman temple in Hosur.

With a controversy over the use of the AIADMK flag on her car, Sasikala changed vehicles twice. While she still travelled in vehicles which had AIADMK flags, the police were told the cars belong to AIADMK functionaries who hold party membership.

Her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, however, said the vehicles were changed because they had some issues, and not to avoid legal problems.

On her way, Sasikala stopped near Vaaniyambadi and addressed her cadres after a gap of four years. She said the government’s decision to stop her from using the AIADMK flag “reveals the fear among the current AIADMK leadership”.

“I thank everyone who wished for my good health. With the blessings of god and Amma, I have recovered from Covid-19. I thank the Karnataka government, their hospital doctors and nurses. Amma said even after her, the AIADMK party will stay here and rule for 100 years. To continue her vision, I will dedicate the remaining days of my life to the welfare of the party,” Sasikala said.

The close aide of Jayalalithaa added that “Amma’s children” were her children too.

“The party has faced numerous challenges. After every struggle, it rose successfully like a phoenix. All of us should stay united. We must make sure our common enemy doesn’t come to power again, that’s my aim. We should not allow our political enemies to divide and rule us. This historically rich movement shouldn’t be broken into pieces for a few people’s personal gain. Our party will be etched forever in poor people’s hearts. We should win the upcoming election and dedicate the victory to our Amma,” she said.

Quoting AIADMK founder MGR’s song, Sasikala said she is forever indebted to the love of Tamil Nadu’s people and her party cadres, and would not budge due to oppression.

She further said the people of Tamil Nadu know why Jayalalithaa’s memorial was shut. When asked whether she would visit the AIADMK headquarters and take over the party, Sasikala said she will address the media soon and “let everyone know”.