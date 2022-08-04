Will discuss OPS’ plea to change judge in AIADMK civil suit case: Madras HC

August 4, 2022 6:30:49 am
Madras High Court Chief Justice M N Bhandari on Wednesday said he will discuss with the judge concerned a plea to change the bench hearing the civil suit of AIADMK rebel leader O Panneerselvam and pass an administrative order related to it later.
Panneerselvam and another general council member Vairamuthu had petitioned to the Chief Justice to post their cases, which challenged the July 11 AIADMK general council meeting, pending before Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy to some other judge.
Justice Bhandari told a batch of AIADMK advocates, owing allegiance to Panneerselvam, that he is not in favour of the plea.
The Chief Justice, however, said that he would consult the issue with Justice Ramaswamy and decide on it. An administrative order to this effect would be passed later, he added.
While passing interim orders on the civil suit of Panneerselvam, the then coordinator of the AIADMK, Justice Ramaswamy on July 11 had rejected his plea to stay the conduct of the party’s general council meeting scheduled for that day by the other faction, headed by former joint coordinator and current interim general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami.
