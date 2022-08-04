scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Will discuss OPS’ plea to change judge in AIADMK civil suit case: Madras HC

O Panneerselvam and another general council member Vairamuthu had petitioned to the Chief Justice to post their cases, which challenged the July 11 AIADMK general council meeting, pending before Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy to some other judge.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 4, 2022 6:30:49 am
aiadmk, madras hc aiadmk civil suitAIADMK rebel leader O Panneerselvam

Madras High Court Chief Justice M N Bhandari on Wednesday said he will discuss with the judge concerned a plea to change the bench hearing the civil suit of AIADMK rebel leader O Panneerselvam and pass an administrative order related to it later.

Panneerselvam and another general council member Vairamuthu had petitioned to the Chief Justice to post their cases, which challenged the July 11 AIADMK general council meeting, pending before Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy to some other judge.

Must Read |A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Justice Bhandari told a batch of AIADMK advocates, owing allegiance to Panneerselvam, that he is not in favour of the plea.

The Chief Justice, however, said that he would consult the issue with Justice Ramaswamy and decide on it. An administrative order to this effect would be passed later, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...Premium
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
More from Chennai

While passing interim orders on the civil suit of Panneerselvam, the then coordinator of the AIADMK, Justice Ramaswamy on July 11 had rejected his plea to stay the conduct of the party’s general council meeting scheduled for that day by the other faction, headed by former joint coordinator and current interim general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 06:30:49 am

Most Popular

1

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

2

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

3

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

4

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

5

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: Hours after Pelosi visit, 27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’
National Herald case

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Need committee to look at freebies issue, suggest measures: Supreme Court

Need committee to look at freebies issue, suggest measures: Supreme Court

Govt gives nod to stronger climate targets for 2030

Govt gives nod to stronger climate targets for 2030

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Govt withdraws data protection Bill to bring revamped, refreshed regulation

Govt withdraws data protection Bill to bring revamped, refreshed regulation

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement