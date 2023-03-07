Will be aggressive like Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi: BJP’s Annamalai

Amid the string of exits by BJP functionaries in Tamil Nadu, state party president K Annamalai Tuesday said he will be “more aggressive”, emulating leaders like J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, without worrying about any criticism as his sole focus is to bring BJP to power in the state.

“I have not come here to make Dosa or Idli. My leadership style will not be like a role of a manager as it had been the case of the national parties here for several decades. You need to take an aggressive stance to do politics here. I am a leader; my behaviour will be that of a leader. I will be more aggressive and go in top gear to grow the party. A few party decisions might be shocking to some cadres, but it’s fine, we need to cross those things. In the past leaders like J Jayalalithaa, and M Karunanidhi have been like that. I want to emulate them,” Annamalai told reporters in Madurai.

Annamalai said there was a time in Tamil Nadu when BJP was hoping someone from the two Dravidian parties would join their camp and save their party, but the scenario has now reversed. He said that dravidian parties have developed a sudden likeness towards BJP, which only shows how much the party has grown in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on a few leaders leaving the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, Annamalai said these tremors will happen until the party settles down here.

“In the history of Tamil Nadu, there has been no one who has been criticised like me but let them continue that. I will not change myself; even if there are directions from Delhi I will be myself,” Annamalai said.