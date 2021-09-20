Why has Tamil superstar Vijay moved court against his parents?

Tamil superstar Vijay has filed a civil suit in a Chennai court against 11 respondents, including his parents, to restrain them from conducting any meeting or activity using his name. The move is significant as it comes weeks ahead of the rural civic body polls scheduled to take place in the state in two phases on October 6 and October 9.

In November 2020, the actor’s father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar had applied for the registration of a political party, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, named after the actor’s fan club-turned-welfare organisation.

The superstar has, in the present civil suit, sought a stay on conducting any meeting or activity under his name and has also sought a declaration that the deed of association is null and void, according to The Hindu. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on September 27.

Padmanabhan, Vijay’s relative who was once part of the actor’s fans association Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, was named president of the proposed party while Chandrasekhar was named its general secretary and his wife and Vijay’s mother Shobha the treasurer. The move triggered speculations that Vijay would soon take the political plunge.

Soon, Vijay publicly announced that he had no direct or indirect connection with the party, adding that he is not bound to follow the political aspirations of his father. The actor also asked his fans, the Iyakkam members, not to join the party founded by his father or work for it.

“We don’t have any affiliation with that party. Appropriate action would be taken if anyone is found using my photo or name or the name of All India Vijay Makkal Iyakkam for any political agenda,” he said.

Actor Vijay made his debut in the Tamil film industry in 1992 through ‘Naalaya Theerpu’. In 1993, Chandrasekhar started a fan club for him. Around five to six years later, the fan clubs (Rasigar Mandram) were converted to welfare organisations (Narpani Mandram). In 2009, all such organisations were brought under one umbrella ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ and the organisation had been carrying out several welfare activities.

Last year, Chandrasekhar had said that the party was started to encourage members of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, while underlining that there was a need to establish a political party. He said that he was the one who started fan clubs for Vijay during the actor’s early days and he had not sought permission during that time either. Chandrasekhar said the party was his own initiative and had no connection with Vijay.

Later, speaking to Thanthi TV, Vijay’s mother Shobha had said her husband tried to register a political outfit in the name of Vijay’s fan club without the knowledge of her son. She added that Chandrasekhar got her to sign a document claiming that he was starting an association. Shobha pointed out that after she came to know about her husband’s plan to start a political outfit, she refused to sign any more documents. Stressing that she is no longer part of the outfit, Shobha said only Vijay will take a call on his political entry.

Following this, Chandrasekhar temporarily halted the process of establishing a political party earlier this year.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that a meeting had taken place at the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam head office at Panaiyur in Chennai a few days ago in which members of the Iyakkam were given the go-ahead to contest in the local body polls independently without using Vijay’s photo or the name of the Iyakkam.

Posters have appeared in Madurai in which the city’s south wing members of the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam have declared: “We are coming in the 2021 local body polls, we are going to provide good governance in 2026 (state assembly polls).”