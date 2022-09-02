Whistleblower to Madras HC Stand by claims of graft in judiciary

Prominent political commentator and whistleblower Savukku Shankar told the Madras High Court on Thursday that he stood by his claims of corruption in the higher judiciary.

The self-styled anti-graft crusader was in court over a contempt case brought suo motu (on its own) by the HC after his interview to a YouTube channel, Red Pix, on July 22 and alleged the “entire higher judiciary is plagued by corruption”.

The HC has issued a notice to Shankar on August 4. Appearing before a division bench of Justices B Pugalenthi and G R Swaminathan on Thursday, Shankar said “I stand by what I said” . He then requested the court for a week to respond to the contempt notice. The case will now be heard on September 8.

Shankar initially also told the Bench that he will argue his own case, but, when Justice Pugalenthi then offered Shankar legal aid counsel, to which he said senior lawyer N R Elango may represent him. Shankar later told The Indian Express he had spoken to a few lawyers for help but none of them agreed as they “feared arguing a case against judges will risk their career.

In July, Justice Swaminathan had moved suo motu contempt proceedings against Shankar for a tweet which the judge said criticised his decisions “in the most unkind language”.