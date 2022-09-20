‘Which community was treated as untouchables in Bombay presidency?’ Madurai CBSE school’s question sparks row

A private CBSE school in Madurai stirred up a controversy after it included a question on an “untouchable caste” of Bombay presidency in a Class VI social science question paper. The students were appearing for their terminal examination Monday.

Under part I’s section ‘Choose the Correct Answer’, seven questions were asked with each question carrying one mark. The last question was, “The community which was treated as untouchables in Bombay Presidency is?” and three options provided were (a) Mahar, (b) Nayar and (c) Koli.

An image of the question paper was shared across social media platforms with many criticising the school management for asking such “insensitive” questions to the students. The school management in an email communication informed indianexpress.com that the content was a part of the Grade VI NCERT syllabus.

The question was asked from the book titled Social and Political life and under Chapter2 – Diversity and Discrimination.

“We regret asking the question through the content (that) is part of Grade VI NCERT textbook (Social and Political life -I, page 19). The purpose of the topic is to throw light on the inequality that existed in the olden days. Our Children are taught untouchability is a crime. We are sensitizing our team on this. Thank you very much,” the email read.