Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
‘What’s wrong with MK Stalin becoming PM’, asks NC leader Farooq Abdullah

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister made the remark after arriving in Chennai.

With the DMK president turning 70 Wednesday, celebrations took place across the southern state. (PTI)
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah Wednesday welcomed the prospect of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin becoming the prime minister of the country.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister made the remark after arriving in Chennai. He flew to the Tamil Nadu capital to participate in a mega public rally to be held at YMCA grounds near Nandanam to commemorate Stalin’s 70th birthday.

“In India, there is unity in diversity. If you protect diversity, you will protect unity and that is why I think from Kashmir to Kanyakumari they are trying to unite it,” he said.

In reply to a question on the possible prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition, Farooq noted that they will decide “who could be the best man to lead and unite the nation” after winning the polls.

When asked what are the chances of Stalin becoming the prime minister, Farooq said: “Why not, why can’t he become the prime minister? What is wrong with that?”

The mega event scheduled to take place Wednesday evening will see the participation of national leaders including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, among others.

With the DMK president turning 70 Wednesday, celebrations took place across the southern state. Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and film personalities like actor Rajinikanth extended their greetings to Stalin.

Earlier in the day, Stalin visited the memorials of former Tamil Nadu chief ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, and rationalist EVR Periyar.

DMK cadres gathered in large numbers at the party headquarters in Chennai’s Anna Arivalayam since morning to catch a glimpse of their leader.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 19:33 IST
