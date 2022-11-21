scorecardresearch
Low pressure area develops into depression, rains likely in Tamil Nadu today

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 21 and 22.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall had commenced from Sunday evening over north Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and coastal Andhra Pradesh. (File)

The well marked Low Pressure Area (LPA) over Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on Sunday and rainfall is likely to commence soon, the India Meteorological Department said.

The depression is very likely to maintain its intensity and move west-northwestwards slowly, towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coastline during the next 48 hours, a Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin said here.

The LPA over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 18 moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a well-marked LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on November 19 morning.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 06:56:03 am
