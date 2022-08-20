Welfare schemes help in uplift of weaker sections, can’t be termed ‘freebies’: DMK to SC

Welfare schemes provide uplift of weaker sections and cannot be described as “freebies”, the DMK has told the Supreme Court.
Opposing the plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay seeking action against political parties for promising freebies during elections, the DMK said the petition is “politically motivated” as the petitioner belongs to a political party which was locked in a political battle during Punjab elections at the time of filing this PIL. It alleged the present petition lacks merit and is filed to settle political scores with another rival political party in Punjab.
“The yardstick to be applied for classifying a welfare scheme to be a ‘freebie’ cannot be so rigid that every service provided by the government to its citizens be termed as a freebie.
“If such a meaning is applied, it would render all government facilities such as education, healthcare to be freebies, which is unconscionable,” submissions filed by senior advocate P Wilson on behalf of DMK, said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The DMK said the plea, which is liable to be dismissed, is an assault on the Directive Principles of State Policy and is an attempt to change the fabric of this nation from socialist country to capitalist country.
It said that no legal order can be issued against the representatives of the people making promises or against a law-making body from making laws to comply with the Part IV of the Constitution.
On Wednesday, the CJI observed that political parties and individuals cannot be prevented from making poll promises aimed at fulfilling the constitutional mandate and the term “freebie” should not be confused with genuine welfare measures.
It had on January 25 sought replies from the Centre and the Election Commission on the PIL, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, seeking direction to seize the symbol or deregister a political party that promises or distributes “irrational freebies” before polls, saying it is a “serious issue” as sometimes freebie budget goes beyond a regular budget.
Debina Bonnerjee second pregnancy: ‘Whether breastfeeding or not, you can become pregnant again within 6 to 8 weeks of giving birth’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Welfare schemes help in uplift of weaker sections, can’t be termed ‘freebies’: DMK to SC
Debina Bonnerjee second pregnancy: ‘Whether breastfeeding or not, you can become pregnant again within 6 to 8 weeks of giving birth’
Gujarat: First phase of Green Hydrogen plant commissioned at L&T’s Hazira complex
‘Factories of education’ causing devaluation of human resources: CJI
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not ‘imagine the impact’ of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: ‘I just pray…’
Reviews this week: Apple MacBook Air 2022, OnePlus Nord Buds CE, Chromecast with Google TV and more
Delhi Police bust gang that extorted people using fake loan apps, 22 held
Want ‘permanent peace’ with India; war never an option to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak PM Sharif
Visit by Chinese ‘spy ship’: Lankan minister says India understands its situation, hopes it would not be diplomatic issue
Dobaaraa box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s film earns less than 1 crore on opening day
Haryana: 30,225 animals in eight districts infected with lumpy skin disease, 211 dead
Current Maha CM doesn’t sit at home: Fadnavis’ swipe at Uddhav