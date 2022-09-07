scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

‘Welcome Rahul’ posters, graffiti adorn Kanyakumari walls as Congress set for yatra

Flags and flyers have been put up leading up to the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam", where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will receive a made-in-India Khadi flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.

Gandhi, accompanied by 118 Congressmen and women, will interact with various groups, including civil society organisations and fishermen associations, he said. (PTI)

The coastal town of Kanyakumari was buzzing with activity on Tuesday as Congress workers geared up for the launch of the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, which the party is touting as its biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a “turning point” in India’s political history.

Posters with “welcome Rahul Gandhi” and “Bharat Jodo Yatra” written in Tamil adorned the walls of the city on India’s southern tip.

Flags and flyers have been put up leading up to the “Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam”, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will receive a made-in-India Khadi flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday and hand it over to Seva Dal workers, who will manage the yatra throughout its 3,570-km route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

A final check of the preparations at the seaside venue of the rally near the “Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam” was carried out by Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with senior party leader and yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skillsPremium
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...

“There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across the country,” Ramesh told PTI.

“Even in states that are not on the yatra route, people are excited as in each state, the Congress will organise similar yatras on a smaller scale — maybe 50-km, 100-km yatras linked to the main theme of uniting India, an India that is being torn apart by economic inequalities, social polarisation and over-centralisation,” the former Union minister said.

In an apparent dig at the BJP-led Centre, Ramesh said it will not be a yatra of speeches where announcements are made.

Advertisement

Gandhi, accompanied by 118 Congressmen and women, will interact with various groups, including civil society organisations and fishermen associations, he said.

“The party is focused and geared up for making the Bharat Jodo Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilisation programme that it has undertaken in independent India,” Ramesh said.
“It is the longest yatra undertaken by the party. It is a turning point for Indian political history.

Padyatras (foot marches) have a significance of their own and this is transformational politics. This is what politics is about, not the politics of abuse, vendetta and vilification,” he added.

Advertisement

Though the 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, covering 12 states and two Union territories in about five months, will be formally launched at the rally, it will actually begin at 7 am on September 8 when Gandhi and several other Congress leaders will embark on the march.
Before the launch of the yatra, Gandhi will also visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the Thiruvalluvar statue and the Kamaraj Memorial in Kanyakumari.

The yatra will start from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and then move northwards, passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot and Jammu, before culminating in Srinagar.

Those participating in the yatra have been classified as “Bharat Yatris”, “Atithi Yatras”, “Pradesh Yatris” and “Volunteer Yatris”.

More from Chennai

The tagline of the yatra is “Mile Kadam, Jude Watan”.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:45:15 am
Next Story

Tamil Nadu BJP takes potshot at Rahul’s Bharat Jodo yatra, asks him to fill petrol in states ruled by party

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
Explained

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?

Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist announced, includes ‘Glory’ and ‘Oh William!’

Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist announced, includes ‘Glory’ and ‘Oh William!’

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

Diversity furthers our grasp of fairness, social justice: Justice Chandrachud

Diversity furthers our grasp of fairness, social justice: Justice Chandrachud

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Who is Anahita Pandole, steering the SUV with Cyrus Mistry in it?

Who is Anahita Pandole, steering the SUV with Cyrus Mistry in it?

Medical students from Ukraine can continue in other countries: NMC

Medical students from Ukraine can continue in other countries: NMC

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

In his hop for united Oppn, Nitish meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Yechury

In his hop for united Oppn, Nitish meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Yechury

As parts of city sink, IT sector goes WFH mode; CM blames past govts

As parts of city sink, IT sector goes WFH mode; CM blames past govts

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement