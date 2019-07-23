Heavy rainfall likely in Chennai today

Heavy rains are expected to lash Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Tuesday.

The RMC also predicted that most of the districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, Skymet Weather tweeted that “strong convergence of monsoon westerlies” are likely to continue in Tamil Nadu districts and neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala.

Strong convergence of monsoon westerlies are likely to continue over the southern most states of #Kerala, #Karnataka and adjoining ghat districts of #TamilNadu during next 48 hours causing widespread rainfall. #WeatherForecast https://t.co/wrHj8WCqCs — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 22, 2019

According to weather blogger The Tamil Nadu Weatherman, rains will lash the Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur-Chennai (KTC) belt from Wednesday. He added that rainfall in the region had been delayed due to the upper air convection (Veppasalanam in Tamil) in the State.

The KTC region recorded rainfall ranging between 5 mm to 12 mm in various areas along the belt following light rainfall on Monday night, the blogger said.

As per readings published by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on their website, the levels of four lakes in Chennai that provide drinking water to the city have marginally risen since the beginning of July. The recorded water levels today are:

Poondi – 117.75 feet

Cholavaram – 46.64 feet

Red Hills – 29 feet

Chembarambakkam – 61.40 feet

While the scant amount of rainfall is not enough to tide over the ongoing water crisis in Chennai, weather experts opine that the rains in the city will help in improving the percolation of groundwater in Chennai.