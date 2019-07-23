Toggle Menu
Heavy rainfall likely in Chennai today

Chennai weather: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) announced today that there are chances of heavy rainfall tonight.

The Regional Meteorological Department has forecasted rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next 24 hours. Express Photo: Nithya

Heavy rains are expected to lash Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Tuesday.

The RMC also predicted that most of the districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, Skymet Weather tweeted that “strong convergence of monsoon westerlies” are likely to continue in Tamil Nadu districts and neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala.

According to weather blogger The Tamil Nadu Weatherman, rains will lash the Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur-Chennai (KTC) belt from Wednesday. He added that rainfall in the region had been delayed due to the upper air convection (Veppasalanam in Tamil) in the State.

The KTC region  recorded rainfall ranging between 5 mm to 12 mm in various areas along the belt following light rainfall on Monday night, the blogger said.

As per readings published by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on their website, the levels of four lakes in Chennai that provide drinking water to the city have marginally risen since the beginning of July. The recorded water levels today are:

  • Poondi – 117.75 feet
  • Cholavaram – 46.64 feet
  • Red Hills – 29 feet
  • Chembarambakkam – 61.40 feet

While the scant amount of rainfall is not enough to tide over the ongoing water crisis in Chennai, weather experts opine that the rains in the city will help in improving the percolation of groundwater in Chennai.

