Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Weather department predicts very heavy rainfall in Chennai, adjoining areas in next 24 hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre head noted that in the next three days light to moderate rainfall will occur in most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

In the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the areas around the Gulf of Mannar, the wind speed may reach up to 40-50 kmph in the next two days. (File photo)

Some areas in Chennai and its adjoining districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and the delta districts of Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga, are likely to receive very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, said S Balachandran, head, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Addressing the media Tuesday, Balachandran said in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the areas around the Gulf of Mannar, the wind speed may reach up to 40-50 kmph in the next two days and hence, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in these areas.

He noted that 8 cm of rainfall has been recorded in Nungambakkam on November 1, the third highest in the last 72 years and highest in the last 30 years. He said in 1990, 13 cm of rainfall was recorded on November 1 in Nungambakkam and it was 11 cm in 1964.

“In the last 24 hours, widespread rainfall has occurred in Chennai, Kancheepuram Tiruvallur and Chengalpet. In one or two areas, very heavy rainfall has been observed. A maximum of 13 cm of rainfall has been recorded in the Red Hills in Tiruvallur district and 12 cm in Perambur,” he said.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai in the next 24 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting via video conference with all the district collectors and other officials to take stock of the preventive measures that have been implemented to mitigate flooding.

Stalin noted that a committee was formed under (Retd) IAS officer V Thirupugazh on flood-prevention measures and the government is implementing plans based on their recommendation.

“I am hoping that the majority of the monsoon preparedness work is complete. It is the duty and responsibility of the district administration to ensure there is no water stagnation and flooding,” he said.

Shifting people from low-lying areas and those residing near the banks to safe areas, removing damaged and weak walls, taking steps to provide all the necessary basic facilities to those in the relief camps, coordinating with other departments and expediting required help, conducting medical camps to ensure people are not affected by any disease during monsoon seasons, providing awareness about electrocution during rains are some of the instructions Stalin provided the officials during the meeting Tuesday.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 04:38:54 pm
