Tuesday, October 26, 2021
We have huge respect for AIADMK: TN BJP chief K Annamalai

While addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai said the DMK has been attacking the BJP and hence the political narrative in Tamil Nadu was centred around DMK versus BJP. He, however, added that the saffron party was not competing against the AIADMK.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
October 26, 2021 3:24:23 pm
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai (Twitter/annamalai_k)

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said the party has huge respect for ally AIADMK.

Annamalai had levelled corruption charges against DMK ministers including Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji. The latter denied the charges and said that Annamalai was levelling such allegations to stay politically relevant.

The BJP leader retorted back on Monday and said that they had been providing evidence proving irregularities in the electricity department and they will continue to do so.

When asked about the possible inclusion of VK Sasikala into the AIADMK and O Panneerselvam’s related comment that anybody can join politics, Annamalai said that it would be wrong on his part to comment on the internal issues of the AIADMK.

“We have formed an alliance with the AIADMK. All the decisions regarding the alliance are being taken by the party’s parliamentary board. We see the comments by the AIADMK leaders on this issue as their internal matter. As far as we are concerned, we are holding talks with AIADMK coordinators Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam,” he said.

Notably, a couple of days ago, AIADMK’s mouthpiece, Namathu Amma, heaped praises on Annamalai for ‘exposing the irregularities of the DMK government’. In an article, the paper said that it was owing to the efforts of Annamalai that the government ‘reversed’ its decision and placed orders to buy sweets from state-run Aavin for transport department staff.

