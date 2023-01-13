Water tank contamination: Tamil Nadu cops forcing Dalit villagers to take up blame, alleges filmmaker Pa Ranjith

Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who often raises his voice for oppressed communities, alleged Friday that Pudukkotai police were threatening villagers of Vengavayal who had complained last month that miscreants mixed faecal matter in their village water tank. He said the police were forcing the villagers to “accept” that they were behind the crime.

“Social injustice still continues. Without trying to identify the perpetrators in the matter of mixing human excreta in Vengavayal village in Pudukkotai, the Tamil Nadu police department is threatening the victims to accept the crime in the name of investigation, I strongly condemn it,” Ranjith tweeted.

He added that the local MLAs and the Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister lacked the courage to meet residents of the village, which consists largely of Dalits, and take appropriate action in the wake of the incident.

In December, a few children were admitted to a hospital in Annavasal block after experiencing discomfort. Doctors who examined the children asked their parents to check if the water supply to the village was contaminated. The villagers, who then noticed a foul smell in the water, checked the tank and found faecal matter in it.

The incident led to outrage and following the intervention of district collector Kavitha Ramu and SP Vandita Pandey, cases were registered under IPC sections 277 (corrupts the water of any public spring or reservoir), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit offence) and under sections of the SC/ST Act and the authorities informed the villagers that the miscreants will be caught soon.

Two days ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin noted in the Assembly that the state would deal with communally divisive and anti-social elements with an iron hand. Responding to a special calling attention motion by MLAs on the incident, Stalin said the incident indicated that caste-based discrimination and untouchability still prevailed in the state. He said a special team was probing the case and 70 people were questioned so far.

The chief minister added that steps were underway to build a new overhead tank at a cost of Rs 7 lakh. Stalin also said at a cost of Rs 2 lakh, a new drinking water pipe connection will provided to all 32 houses in the village and that drinking water is also being supplied using trucks twice a day under the supervision of a sanitary inspector.