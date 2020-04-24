Watch: Tamil Nadu police’ novel way of teaching lesson to lockdown violators goes viral

Tiruppur District police caught hold of three youths who came riding on a scooter without wearing helmets or masks. (Source: Tirrupur Police video screengrab) Tiruppur District police caught hold of three youths who came riding on a scooter without wearing helmets or masks. (Source: Tirrupur Police video screengrab)

Despite several warnings and actions taken by the state police, the number of lockdown violators has been on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

In a novel attempt to teach a lesson to people who refuse to pay heed to the prohibitory orders, Tiruppur District police caught hold of three youths who came riding on a scooter without wearing helmets or masks. Upon questioning, when the violators were not able to provide an answer to the duty officers, the trio were taken to an ambulance and made to sit with a person who pretended to be corona positive patient.

The youths were terrified and pleaded to get out of the ambulance. They tried several times to escape but in vain. After a while, the police opened the doors of the ambulance and left the violators with a warning.

On Friday, the video of the incident was released by Tiruppur administration and it has gone viral across social media platforms.

Police official G.Palaniammal said the video was created to raise awareness among the public about the pandemic. She said the youngsters who violated the curfew order have realised the seriousness of the virus.

Requesting the public to stay home, she added that only if necessary, people should step out and they should wear a mask to protect themselves and others.

As per the latest status report, 2,81,975 people have violated the lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The police have arrested 2,99,108 persons and seized 2,52,943 vehicles. Rs 2,91,38,654 has been collected as a fine amount from the violators.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.