Watch: Tamil Nadu minister turns boxer, punches his way through ‘victory’

Tamil Nadu politics is never short of action. The latest to join the bandwagon is state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, whose boxing video is going viral on social media platforms.

Present at the prize distribution ceremony of the state-level boxing championship at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Jayakumar took everyone by surprise when he decided to enter the ring and exhibited his boxing skills. Clad in a white shirt and veshti, the minister donned the boxing gloves and threw some punches at a coach.

Jayakumar, who claims to know how to box, attempted to emulate the full-crouch, semi-crouch stance and other punching techniques in a sequence close to a minute. To avoid any incoming strike, the coach was forced to get into full defensive mode by putting his fists across his face.

Amid cheering and applause from the spectators, the minister ended his ring antics, raising his hands in the air as a mark of victory over his opponent.

This isn’t the first time the minister had grabbed headlines. In 2019, when AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran took a dig at him saying “Jayakumar is nothing but a Mic Kumar”, the minister came up with a hilarious reply that he is not a Mic Kumar but Mike Tyson and “will knock anyone out with one punch”.

In 2018, when Jayakumar visited Safari Park in Fuji, Japan, he took a picture of himself with a lion cub. The minister even penned a poem about his encounter with the cub leaving everyone in splits. “When the lion cub saw a fearless lion from the land of Tamil Nadu he thought it was his father and hence he jumped and sat on my lap,” the minister had written.

