Watch: Tamil Nadu cops use drone to track down accused who hid inside marshy land

The Tenkasi police of Tamil Nadu used a drone to hunt down a history-sheeter after he went into hiding inside a marshy land Tuesday, the police informed Wednesday.

Shahul Hameed (32), a history-sheeter, has several cases of murder, extortion and kidnap pending against him. According to the police, Beer Mohammed, a goat farmer, had lodged a complaint against Hameed after the latter allegedly attacked and severely injured him. Hameed had successfully been evading arrest for some time now.

An official at the SP office said, “Hameed had gone into hiding in the Pachanayakkan Pothai area which is about 50 acre surrounded by thick bushes, trees, shrubs. Since marshy lands are surrounded by water, the police had a tough time finding the accused. He also threatened the people who came near the marshy land with a sickle in his hand,” an official at the SP office said.

“Once he saw the drone above his head, he got scared. After spotting him, the police surrounded him and subsequently arrested him. He was later remanded in custody,” the official said.

The official also informed that based on the directions of the SP, R Krishnaraj, a special team of officials, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police Manimaran, were formed to arrest Hameed. The drone unit of the Tenkasi police also joined hands to locate the accused.

“We generally use drones to arrest the accused who go into hiding inside the woods and in areas that are not easily accessible to others,” the official added.